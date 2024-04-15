News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, AGNC, HCP

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 21,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 54,235 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) saw options trading volume of 10,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

