Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, AGNC, HCP

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 54,235 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) saw options trading volume of 10,369 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, AGNC options, or HCP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
