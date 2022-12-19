Notable Monday Option Activity: HAS, FRPT, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 56,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 340.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 21,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 10,769 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 219.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 27,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

