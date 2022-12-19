Notable Monday Option Activity: HAS, FRPT, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 56,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 340.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 21,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 10,769 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 219.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 27,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAS options, FRPT options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FOXW YTD Return
OHI Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of MUH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.