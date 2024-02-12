Notable Monday Option Activity: HAS, FANG, CDNS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 15,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,600 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 14,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 12,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
