Markets
GS

Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, TGT, HON

December 12, 2022 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 10,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 33,031 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 11,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, TGT options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LBC Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of BNIX
 EOC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
TGT
HON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.