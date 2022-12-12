Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, TGT, HON

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 10,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 33,031 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 11,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, TGT options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
