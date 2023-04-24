Notable Monday Option Activity: GPRE, WDFC, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 3,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 369,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 792,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) saw options trading volume of 584 contracts, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

