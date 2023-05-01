Notable Monday Option Activity: GPN, TAP, MTB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 7,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 792,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) saw options trading volume of 8,262 contracts, representing approximately 826,200 underlying shares or approximately 44% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) saw options trading volume of 7,659 contracts, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
