Notable Monday Option Activity: GPN, GOOGL, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 25,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 381,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 19,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPN options, GOOGL options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of CHFS
PARR Videos
Funds Holding EXN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.