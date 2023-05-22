Notable Monday Option Activity: GPN, GOOGL, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 25,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 381,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 19,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

