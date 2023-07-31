Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, WRBY, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 238,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 24,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) options are showing a volume of 6,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 110,691 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 10,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, WRBY options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
Institutional Holders of CRY
Funds Holding HERO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.