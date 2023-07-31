Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, WRBY, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 238,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 24,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) options are showing a volume of 6,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 110,691 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 10,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

