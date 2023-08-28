Notable Monday Option Activity: GNRC, PRU, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 13,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 8,720 contracts, representing approximately 872,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,268 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
