Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, TRUP, MYRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 26,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 14,461 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.2% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, TRUP options, or MYRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
