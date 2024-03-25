Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, LULU, CORT

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 72,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 327.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 12,819 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
