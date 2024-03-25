Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, LULU, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 149,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 457.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 11,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 72,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 327.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 12,819 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, LULU options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.