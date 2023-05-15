Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, ACI, IPGP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 67,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 278.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 57,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) saw options trading volume of 3,021 contracts, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares or approximately 159% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
