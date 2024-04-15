Notable Monday Option Activity: FYBR, NUE, UBER

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 67,708 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
