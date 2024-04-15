News & Insights

Markets
FYBR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FYBR, NUE, UBER

April 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 6,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 67,708 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, NUE options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TFC Stock Predictions
 CTRE Price Target
 SPG Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FYBR
NUE
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.