Notable Monday Option Activity: FYBR, NUE, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 6,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 67,708 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, NUE options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

