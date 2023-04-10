Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, AZO, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 9,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2480 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, AZO options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Victor Mashaal Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of QQQ
SPOT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.