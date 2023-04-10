Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, AZO, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 9,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 993,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2480 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 18,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

