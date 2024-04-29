Notable Monday Option Activity: FND, ENPH, PCAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 6,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 691,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 25,882 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) saw options trading volume of 14,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of PCAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PCAR. Below is a chart showing PCAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

