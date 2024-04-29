News & Insights

Markets
FND

Notable Monday Option Activity: FND, ENPH, PCAR

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 6,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 691,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 25,882 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) saw options trading volume of 14,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of PCAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PCAR. Below is a chart showing PCAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FND options, ENPH options, or PCAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AWTM Videos
 Institutional Holders of BLOX
 HIBL Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FND
ENPH
PCAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.