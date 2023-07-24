Notable Monday Option Activity: FHN, MAT, PBF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total of 46,705 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 28,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 24,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 10,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
