Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, TTWO, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 30,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,000 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TTWO options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CNA market cap history
AR Average Annual Return
NQU Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.