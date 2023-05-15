Notable Monday Option Activity: FDX, TTWO, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 30,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,000 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TTWO options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.