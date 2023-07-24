Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, JPM, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 118,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 11,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 92,650 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 18,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, JPM options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.