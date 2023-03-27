Notable Monday Option Activity: FCNCA, LULU, PCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), where a total of 3,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.6% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 26,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 36,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCNCA options, LULU options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVCM
Institutional Holders of UTL
HPPI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.