Notable Monday Option Activity: FCNCA, LULU, PCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), where a total of 3,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.6% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 26,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 36,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

