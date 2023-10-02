Notable Monday Option Activity: EXPE, FWRD, BCRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 12,985 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 13,581 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,300 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

