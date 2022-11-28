Markets
ETSY

Notable Monday Option Activity: ETSY, DOCU, DVN

November 28, 2022 — 03:41 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 16,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 18,279 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 46,707 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, DOCU options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

