Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, MRNA, PSA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 53,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 37,646 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 11,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.7% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

