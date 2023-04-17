Notable Monday Option Activity: DXCM, TWLO, WIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 7,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 722,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 14,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) saw options trading volume of 2,539 contracts, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, TWLO options, or WIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

