Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, IIPR, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 3,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 31,942 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, IIPR options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
