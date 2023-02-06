Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, FCX, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 60,886 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,087 contracts, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, FCX options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
