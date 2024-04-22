Notable Monday Option Activity: DOW, TSCO, OXY

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 3,902 contracts, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 33,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
