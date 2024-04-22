News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: DOW, TSCO, OXY

April 22, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 16,693 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 3,902 contracts, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 33,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

