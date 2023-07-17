Notable Monday Option Activity: DOW, DKNG, CPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 17,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 42,031 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,540 contracts, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,200 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

