Notable Monday Option Activity: DOW, DKNG, CPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 17,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 42,031 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,540 contracts, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,200 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOW options, DKNG options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENOB
DNUT Stock Predictions
FSAM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.