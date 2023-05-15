Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, MSGS, CGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 5,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 749 contracts, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) options are showing a volume of 3,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, MSGS options, or CGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of TGN
IBKR Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.