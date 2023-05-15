Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, MSGS, CGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 5,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 749 contracts, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) options are showing a volume of 3,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

