News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, DASH, CHGG

April 29, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 38,651 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 12,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 8,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, DASH options, or CHGG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CHAU YTD Return
 EXC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
DASH
CHGG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.