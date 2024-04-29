Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, DASH, CHGG

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 12,313 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 8,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, DASH options, or CHGG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
