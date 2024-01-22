News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: DFS, GILD, INTU

January 22, 2024 — 02:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 11,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 29,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 5,504 contracts, representing approximately 550,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DFS options, GILD options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

