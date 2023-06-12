Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, PANW, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 12,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 35,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,202 contracts, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2510 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2510 strike highlighted in orange:

