Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, ORCL, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 6,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 643,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 30,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 13,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

