Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, ORCL, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 6,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 643,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 30,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 13,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, ORCL options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Yield
TGLS Dividend History
WSCI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.