Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 30,945 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 11,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, MRNA options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
GFL Options Chain
Funds Holding FLXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.