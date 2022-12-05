Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 30,945 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 11,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

