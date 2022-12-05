Notable Monday Option Activity: CVX, ABNB, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 49,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 37,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 6,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
