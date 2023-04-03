Notable Monday Option Activity: CVS, HES, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 37,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,324 contracts, representing approximately 932,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,270 contracts, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, HES options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Qorvo YTD Return
ONCT market cap history
ANCX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.