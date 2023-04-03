Notable Monday Option Activity: CVS, HES, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 37,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,324 contracts, representing approximately 932,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,270 contracts, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,600 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

