Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, FIVN, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 15,456 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 5,792 contracts, representing approximately 579,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 2,182 contracts, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
