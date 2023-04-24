Notable Monday Option Activity: CROX, PLL, MBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 7,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 2,910 contracts, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
