Notable Monday Option Activity: CROX, PLL, MBI

April 24, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 7,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 2,112 contracts, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 2,910 contracts, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
