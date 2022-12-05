Notable Monday Option Activity: CPB, MTB, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total volume of 12,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) saw options trading volume of 5,646 contracts, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,100 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,619 contracts, representing approximately 761,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

