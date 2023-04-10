Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, MU, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 26,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 201,051 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 18,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 554,963 contracts, representing approximately 55.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 50,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
