News & Insights

Markets
COST

Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, AIG, AMZN

April 01, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 33,495 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 20,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 279,316 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 43,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, AIG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BLFY Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of MUAC
 OBDC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
AIG
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.