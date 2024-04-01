Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, AIG, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 33,495 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 20,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 279,316 contracts, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 43,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, AIG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.