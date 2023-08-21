Notable Monday Option Activity: COO, ALB, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), where a total volume of 1,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 8,892 contracts, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 23,833 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

