Notable Monday Option Activity: COO, ALB, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO), where a total volume of 1,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of COO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of COO. Below is a chart showing COO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 8,892 contracts, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 23,833 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COO options, ALB options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding Abbott Laboratories
TASK Videos
HMA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.