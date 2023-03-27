Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, BKNG, UWMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 243,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 21,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,040 contracts, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares or approximately 109.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1960 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1960 strike highlighted in orange:

And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 12,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, BKNG options, or UWMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.