Notable Monday Option Activity: COIN, BKNG, UWMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 243,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 21,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,040 contracts, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares or approximately 109.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1960 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1960 strike highlighted in orange:
And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 12,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, BKNG options, or UWMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.