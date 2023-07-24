Notable Monday Option Activity: CNMD, RBLX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), where a total volume of 1,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 170,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 46,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 39,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

