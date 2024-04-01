News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: CLF, STNG, APO

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

April 01, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 37,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 9,356 contracts, representing approximately 935,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, STNG options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

