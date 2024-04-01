Notable Monday Option Activity: CLF, STNG, APO

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 3,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 9,356 contracts, representing approximately 935,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, STNG options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
