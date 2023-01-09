Notable Monday Option Activity: CHRW, ARCH, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 8,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 2,675 contracts, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares or approximately 62% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 1,020 contracts, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, ARCH options, or GCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
HLIX Options Chain
Funds Holding PHI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.