Notable Monday Option Activity: CHRW, ARCH, GCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 8,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 2,675 contracts, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares or approximately 62% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 1,020 contracts, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, ARCH options, or GCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

