Notable Monday Option Activity: CFR, HSKA, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), where a total of 6,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of CFR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares of CFR. Below is a chart showing CFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Heska Corp. (Symbol: HSKA) options are showing a volume of 789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 78,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of HSKA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of HSKA. Below is a chart showing HSKA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 29,278 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

