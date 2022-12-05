Notable Monday Option Activity: CAR, MPC, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 2,954 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 16,928 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,101 contracts, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $795 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, MPC options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.