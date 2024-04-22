Notable Monday Option Activity: CAH, CHPT, MS

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 57,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 30,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 34,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAH options, CHPT options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DEED
KARS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.