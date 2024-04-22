Notable Monday Option Activity: CAH, CHPT, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 6,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 686,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 57,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 30,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 34,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

