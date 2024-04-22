News & Insights

Markets
CAH

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAH, CHPT, MS

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 6,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 686,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 57,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 30,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 34,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAH options, CHPT options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Bill Ackman Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DEED
 KARS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAH
CHPT
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.