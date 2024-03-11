Notable Monday Option Activity: C, L, CVX

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) saw options trading volume of 4,349 contracts, representing approximately 434,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 44,887 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, L options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
