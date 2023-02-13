Notable Monday Option Activity: BYD, IDCC, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 15,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.6% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 81,679 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 104.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

