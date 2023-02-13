Markets
BYD

Notable Monday Option Activity: BYD, IDCC, ATVI

February 13, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 15,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.6% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 81,679 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 104.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 20,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BYD options, IDCC options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Smallcap Stocks
 FUBO Videos
 VVV Next Earnings Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYD
IDCC
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.